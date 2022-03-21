RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Home » Europe News » Greece: 3 missing in…

Greece: 3 missing in blast at dynamite factory

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 7:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three factory workers have been reported missing following a powerful explosion at a commercial dynamite factory in northern Greece, while one worker was hospitalized with light injuries, authorities said Monday.

The blast occurred outside the northern city of Grevena, 420 kilometers (260 miles) northwest of Athens.

Fire service rescuers were called to the site in a remote area 30 kilometers (19 miles) outside Grevena. Residents of the town heard the explosion, said regional governor Giorgos Kasapidis.

“This was a very large explosion that was detected dozens of kilometers away,” Kasapidis told state-run television.

“Explosives experts and rescue specialists are on the way to secure the site and make sure there are no secondary consequences from the initial explosion and to take other actions necessary while investigating the causes of the accident.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up