CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Europe News » Germany urges UN rights…

Germany urges UN rights office to publish Uyghur report

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 5:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Thursday for the U.N. human rights office to release a report it has compiled on the situation of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

Baerbock said in a video speech to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva that the global body needs “more transparency.”

“We encourage the High Commissioner (for Human Rights) to publish your report on the detention of members of the Muslim Uyghur community – and we call on Beijing to allow unfettered access,” she said.

Diplomats in Geneva have said the report on the situation in China’s western Xinjiang province has been ready — or very close to it — for months.

U.N. right chief Michelle Bachelet’s office has acknowledged delays in the release.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | World News

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up