Germany unveils fuel subsidies, discounted public transport

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 7:05 AM

BERLIN (AP) — The Germany government is announcing a package of measures to help cushion the blow of high energy prices to consumers, with fuel subsidies, discounted public transport, tax benefits and additional support for the poorest.

Senior lawmakers unveiled the measures Thursday after lengthy haggling between the three parties that make up the governing coalition.

Rising energy costs due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia have caused significant price pain for companies and consumers across Europe in recent months.

The measures announced include temporary tax cuts on gasoline, a 300 euro ($330) refund for taxpayers, 100 euros per child and a further 100 euros for people on benefits.

A special 90-day ticket to use public transport in Germany will be made available for 9 euros ($9.90), lawmakers said.

