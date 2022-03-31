RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Germany: 6 men held in alleged plan to sabotage power lines

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 12:38 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany said Thursday they have detained six men on suspicion of planning to sabotage overhead power lines in order to disrupt the country’s electricity supply.

Police said hundreds of officers on Wednesday raided apartments that were linked to the men in the southeastern town of Neumarkt. Officers found several illegal guns and rifles, as well as tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

Bavaria state police said the behavior of the suspects, who range in age from 34 to 59, indicated they belonged to the “prepper” scene – a loose movement of people who believe in preparing for societal collapse.

“There have so far been no concrete indications of terrorist motivations or a terrorist organization,” police said.

Bavaria’s top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said the police operation had dealt “a sore blow to a group with reckless and anti-constitutional aims.”

“Thanks to resolute police work, planned acts of sabotage on major power lines were successfully prevented,” he said.

