Dizzee Rascal convicted of assault, then smashes camera

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 1:18 PM

LONDON (AP) — British rapper Dizzee Rascal was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend, then smashed a press photographer’s camera outside the courthouse minutes after a jury found him guilty.

The 37-year-old musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, had denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June.

Prosecutors said he pressed his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” argument that began over custody arrangements for their two children.

When police, called by neighbors, arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor,” but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claiming Jones had assaulted him.

After the guilty verdict, Mills left Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, grabbed a camera from Press Association photographer James Manning and threw if across the street, before walking away.

Dizzee Rascal released his debut album, “Boy in Da Corner,” in 2003 and was among the first breakout stars from the distinctly British genre of hip-hop known as grime. His hits include “Bonkers” and “Dance Wiv Me.”

He is due to be sentenced for assault on April 8.

