AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 3:32 AM

MAR. 11 – MAR. 17, 2022

The war in Ukraine dominates again — from fire and destruction in Kyiv to refugees arriving across Europe; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

