AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:45 AM

FEB 25 – MAR 3, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost monopolized global attention this week, reviving the horrors of war: A dead soldier in the snow, destroyed buildings and people fleeing the conflict. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Lisbon based photographer Armando Franca.

