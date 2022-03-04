CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
AP PHOTOS: Day 9, more Ukrainians flee as Russia presses on

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 7:06 PM

A Ukrainian father said goodbye to his daughter. Women and children boarded buses and trains. At a border crossing in Poland, people gathered to listen to an Italian pianist.

As Russian forces pressed their campaign on multiple fronts Friday and seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine eclipsed 1.2 million.

Days after an ambush in which several people died, a bullet-ridden bus still sat in a roadway in the capital city of Kyiv. Not far away, Ukranian militia members buried a comrade.

In a week-old offensive, the Russian military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.

