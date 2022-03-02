CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Europe News » AP PHOTOS: Day 7,…

AP PHOTOS: Day 7, Ukrainians feeling weight of war

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In village streets, city basements and train stations, the faces of Ukrainians reflected the steep emotional toll a week into Russian’s invasion of their country.

Volunteer fighters in their 60s picked through the remains of shattered homes as elderly neighbors wept at the destruction caused by what residents called a Russian airstrike in Gorenka, a village on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital that has found itself in the crossfire as Moscow attempts to take Kyiv.

In the country’s largest city, families settled into subway stations or crowded into basements seeking sheltering from Russian bombardment.

Thousands of Ukrainians have been fleeing the city through the sprawling railway complex. The United Nations said more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine in a mounting refugee crisis on the European continent.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up