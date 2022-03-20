RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Europe News » Algeria recalls Spanish ambassador…

Algeria recalls Spanish ambassador over Western Sahara

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 7:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Spain in protest against Madrid’s backing of a Moroccan plan to give autonomy to Western Sahara.

The ex-Spanish colony is disputed between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement.

Algeria condemned Spain’s “abrupt U-turn,” saying in an official statement Saturday that Spain had previously demonstrated neutrality in the long-running conflict for the land.

Algeria threw its weight behind the Polisario after Morocco’s annexation of Western Sahara in 1975.

Spain on Friday backed a Moroccan proposal for Western Sahara to operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule, calling it “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.

The Polisario accused Spain of a “grave error” of judgment. It has continued to call for an independence referendum.

A Spanish foreign ministry official said late on Saturday that Madrid had “previously informed the Algerian government about its position regarding Sahara.”

“For Spain, Algeria is a strategic, priority and reliable partner with whom we intend to maintain a privileged relationship,” the official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up