4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 4:36 AM

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s prime minister said Saturday that four U.S. soldiers were killed in plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in a crash on Friday night.

“The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response,” he said. “Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

