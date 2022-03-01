RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » Europe News » 1st German Catholic diocese…

1st German Catholic diocese allows women to perform baptisms

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 2:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Essen has become the first in Germany to allow women to perform baptisms, citing a lack of priests.

The diocese said in a statement Monday that Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck tasked 18 lay ministers —17 of them women — with conferring the sacrament of admission into the Church at a ceremony over the weekend.

Until now only priests and deacons — functions the Catholic Church reserves for men — were allowed to perform baptisms.

“Time and again, the Church has reacted to external circumstances over the past 2,000 years,” said Theresa Kohlmeyer, who heads the diocese’s department of belief, lithurgy and culture.

The measure is temporary and will initially last for three years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up