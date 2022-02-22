WASHINGTON (AP) — White House now calling Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion, sets stage for strong sanctions.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 22, 2022, 9:32 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House now calling Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion, sets stage for strong sanctions.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.