KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 24, 2022, 4:44 AM
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.