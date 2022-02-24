CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Ukraine's president says the…

Ukraine’s president says the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 4:44 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.

