KYIV (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, country’s second-largest city.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 26, 2022, 8:49 PM
KYIV (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, country’s second-largest city.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.