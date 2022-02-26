CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Ukraine says Russian forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, country’s second-largest city

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:49 PM

KYIV (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, country’s second-largest city.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

