BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream…

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.