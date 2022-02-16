OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Home » Europe News » Turkey's foreign minister tests…

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, 54, said on Twitter that his symptoms were mild and that he planned to continue to work from home.

The announcement came a day after Cavusoglu returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he had accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit.

Erdogan, 67, himself traveled to the UAE after recovering from COVID-19 last week.

Daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey have been hovering around the 100,000 mark in recent weeks, due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. In late December, the number of daily cases stood at about 20,000.

The country is also seeing a rise in the number of virus-related deaths. Turkey reported 309 deaths on Tuesday, the most since May.

“Thankfully, my illness is mild. I will continue to work from home for a while without interrupting (my schedule,)” Cavusoglu said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up