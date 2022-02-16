OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » Europe News » Storm warning for parts…

Storm warning for parts of Germany, some schools to shut

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Schools will be shut in Germany’s most populous state Thursday following storm warnings for part of the country.

The education minister for North Rhine-Westphalia said Wednesday that students should stay home to avoid being caught “in the eye of the storm.”

Yvonne Gebauer urged parents to also keep kindergarten kids at home Thursday, if possible.

Germany’s national weather service DWD has warned that a storm sweeping in from the northwest could bring gusts up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) Thursday. After a brief lull, a second storm is expected to hit northern Germany on Friday, it said.

Berlin’s two zoos have said they will close on Thursday as a precaution, citing the potential risk caused by falling branches.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up