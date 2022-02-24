MOSCOW (AP) — Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and airbases.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 24, 2022, 1:37 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and airbases.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.