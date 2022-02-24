CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and airbases

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 1:37 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and airbases.

