OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Europe News » Portugal: Church sex abuse…

Portugal: Church sex abuse panel unearths over 200 cases

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 5:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A lay committee looking into historic child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church said Thursday that during its first month of work it received allegations from 214 people.

The allegations are from people born between 1933 and 2006 and tell of psychological torment kept secret for decades, the Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Church said.

“This suffering is associated with feelings of shame, fear, guilt and self-exclusion, reinforcing the idea of lives where the sensation of ‘standing on the sidelines’ was always present,” the committee said in a statement.

Portuguese church officials said two years ago that authorities had investigated only about a dozen allegations of sexual abuse involving Portuguese priests since 2001. More than half of those cases were dropped because church investigators decided there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue them.

The six-person committee, which includes psychiatrists, a former Supreme Court judge and a social worker, promises anonymity for anyone who comes forward. It officially began its work on Jan. 1.

The committee, which will report to the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference at the end of the year, says its task is to study what child sex abuse has occurred, not launch formal investigations.

Many of the allegations suggest a strong possibility that other children may have been victims of the same abuser, the statement said.

The witness statements were received online, with alleged victims filling in a form on the committee’s website, or by phone or in face-to-face interviews.

Allegations came in from across the country, the committee said, as well as from Portuguese now living in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland, where there are large Portuguese immigrant communities.

Because most statements were received online, the committee is stepping up its efforts to reach people in less developed areas of the country who may not be used to using technology.

It is recruiting the help of charities, civic associations and parish councils, among others, to hep get the word out.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

CR, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up