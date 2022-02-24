CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Lithuania's president declares state…

Lithuania’s president declares state of emergency over Russia’s attack on Ukraine

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 6:20 AM

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s president declares state of emergency over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

