VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s president declares state of emergency over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 24, 2022, 6:20 AM
