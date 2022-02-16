OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » Europe News » 'Lesbos Granny' who aided…

‘Lesbos Granny’ who aided Europe-bound refugees dies at 96

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe’s most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou described Mavrapidou on social media as “simple, sweet, and deeply human.”

Mavrapidou, her cousin Maritsa Mavrapidou and their friend Aimilia Kamvyssi became known as the “Lesbos Grannies” after they were photographed caring for a baby who had crossed from Turkey in a boat and landed on an island beach in 2015.

The incident came at a time when about 1 million people from war-torn Syria and other countries had reached Greece, hoping to move on to seek better lives in Europe’s prosperous heartland.

The three women from the village of Skala Skamnias, and other Lesbos residents, were reportedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for the compassion they showed arriving newcomers.

Sakellaropoulou, who visited Efstratia Mavrapidou at her home in 2020, said she had been “attached to the essential things in life … and so was able to serve as a mother and grandmother to all the children of the world.”

“With her, we bid farewell to a generation that serves as an example to following generations … which generously offered kindness and help without seeking recompense or recognition,” Sakellaropoulou wrote in social media post.

Mavrapidou died on Lesbos Tuesday. Her cousin Maritsa died in 2019, at age 90.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up