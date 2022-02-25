BRUSSELS (AP) — Latvian foreign minister: EU approves Russian asset freeze that includes Putin and Lavrov.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 25, 2022, 12:00 PM
BRUSSELS (AP) — Latvian foreign minister: EU approves Russian asset freeze that includes Putin and Lavrov.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.