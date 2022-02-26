BERLIN (AP) — In a significant shift, Germany will let the Dutch ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 26, 2022, 1:08 PM
BERLIN (AP) — In a significant shift, Germany will let the Dutch ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.