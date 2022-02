ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek coast guard says 2 passengers trapped in burning ferry, 11 other people missing and 278…

Listen now to WTOP News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek coast guard says 2 passengers trapped in burning ferry, 11 other people missing and 278 rescued.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.