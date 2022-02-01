CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. leaders push for boosters | Quick ruling promised in Va. mask lawsuit | After staffing crunch, who will teach kids? | Latest COVID data
German railway orders 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 7:07 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator will buy 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens for 1.5 billion euros (nearly $1.7 billion), the companies announced Tuesday.

The contract for the ICE 3neo trains adds to Deutsche Bahn’s 2020 order of 30 trains of the same model. Once in service, the 73 trains will expand the number of seats available to long-distance passengers by 32,000, Deutsche Bahn said.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said he expects the purchase to help double rail passenger numbers “in the next eight years.”

The first ICE 3neo trains will enter service at the end of this year, traveling between the densely populated North Rhine-Westphalia region in the northwest and Germany’s south via the Cologne-Frankfurt high-speed line.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

