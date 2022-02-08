OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Home » Europe News » EU's chip production plan…

EU’s chip production plan aim to ease dependency on Asia

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 5:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is announcing a $48 billion plan Tuesday to become a major microchip producer to try to curb its dependency on Asian markets for the component that powers everything from cars to game consoles.

At a time when natural gas shortages and reliance on Russia for energy shows the political risks of economic dependency, the 27-nation bloc is moving to boost its economic self-sufficiency in the critical semiconductor sector with its Chips Act.

The EU move mirrors U.S. President Joe Biden’s $52 billion push to invest in a national chip-producing sector to make sure more production occurs in the United States.

Over the past year, there has been a supply chain bottleneck for semiconductors that go into everything from passenger cars to entertainment products. In Europe, some consumers have had to wait nearly a year to get a car because of lack of spare parts.

Semiconductors are the tiny microchips that act as the brains for products like smartphones and cars, and an extended shortage has highlighted the importance of chipmakers, most of which are based in Asia, to global supply chains.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Europe’s Chips Act will link research, design and testing as well as coordinate EU and national investment. The 43 billion euro plan pools public and private funds and allows for state aid to get the massive investments off the ground.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up