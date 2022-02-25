CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Council of Europe suspends Russia at Europe’s foremost human rights organization

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 11:04 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Council of Europe suspends Russia at Europe’s foremost human rights organization.

