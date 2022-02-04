OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Avalanche in Austrian Alps leaves 5 dead

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:19 PM

VIENNA (AP) — An avalanche killed five people in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday, state police said Friday evening.

The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol’s emergency control center confirmed Friday afternoon.

Information about the identities and nationalities of the victims wasn’t immediately available.

At least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon, officials told The Associated Press. Four of these avalanches, including one that occurred near Sölden and another in Zillertal, involved confirmed injuries.

