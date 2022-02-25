AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

FEB 18 – 24, 2022 The week was dominated by tension rising between Russia and Ukraine, culminating in Russia launching…

FEB 18 – 24, 2022

The week was dominated by tension rising between Russia and Ukraine, culminating in Russia launching a full-scale attack on Thursday. As the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus took place, Ukrainians prepared to evacuate their county. A world away, Milan Fashion Week began.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Jerome Delay, Chief Photographer, Johannesburg.

