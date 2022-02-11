OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:56 AM

FEB 4 – 10, 2022

From Senegal’s elation at winning the African Cup of Nations and Adele’s Brit Awards performance, to grief over the boy who died trapped down a well in Morocco and ongoing tensions in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

