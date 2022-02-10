Albania amends constitution to keep on vetting the judiciary

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment to allow continued vetting of the judiciary, a…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment to allow continued vetting of the judiciary, a key reform in the country’s path toward becoming a member of the European Union one day.

Lawmakers voted 118-0 in favor of a two-year extension of the mandate of the vetting institutions, which would otherwise end in July, and continue the process for 300 remaining judges and prosecutors. A small number of opposition lawmakers in the 140-seat house boycotted the vote and four abstained.

Judicial corruption has plagued post-communist Albania, hampering its democratic processes. The justice system reform aims at ensuring that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and at rooting out bribery.

Out of almost 500 — from a total of 800 — vetted so far, only 183 have been approved while another 297 were fired.

Officials from the EU, the U.S. and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who had earlier urged lawmakers to back the amendment, voiced satisfaction with Thursday’s result.

“This was a vote for the future of Albania in the EU,” the 27-nation bloc’s ambassador, Luigi Soreca, tweeted.

Albania’s parliament first approved the judicial reform in 2016, following direct assistance from Brussels and Washington.

An International Monitoring Operation has been overseeing the vetting process which checks if judges’ and prosecutors’ property was acquired legitimately or that they had met anti-corruption and professional standards throughout their careers.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, was granted EU candidate status in 2014 and hopes to launch negotiations this year.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.