CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » Europe News » After election win, Portugal's…

After election win, Portugal’s PM tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s Socialist Party leader António Costa announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after his landslide election victory and just as he starts forming his new government.

Costa said in a statement he will self-isolate for seven days, in accordance with the country’s pandemic rules.

Costa, who has been Portugal’s prime minister since 2015 and is set to serve another four years, was due to meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Wednesday as a first step toward being sworn in. It wasn’t immediately clear if another Socialist Party official would replace him.

The Socialists took at least 117 seats in Portugal’s 230-seat parliament, with four seats still to be allocated, in what was a thumping victory.

Costa, along with scores of Socialist officials and supporters, celebrated the rout in a windowless basement room in a Lisbon hotel, with hugging and yelling.

Media representatives were also present for Costa’s victory speech in the packed and low-ceilinged room, which drew criticism as a poor choice of venue for celebrations.

People were required to show digital vaccine certificates and wear masks at the event, but checks were not always carried out and some people pulled their masks down to their chin.

The election took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant. Around 1 million people were in home confinement on election days but they were allowed to go out to vote.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Most TSP returns dip to start the new year

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up