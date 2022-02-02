OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » Europe News » 2 dead in shooting…

2 dead in shooting in southwestern Germany

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A man fatally shot a woman and then killed himself in southwestern Germany on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police gave no other details of the deaths in Kirchheim unter Teck, southeast of Stuttgart. They also gave no immediate information on a possible motive.

But they said in a tweet that there was no danger to the public.

Regional broadcaster SWR reported that the shooting happened at a shopping center.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up