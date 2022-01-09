CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
UK police apply for ‘no-fly’ zone above Windsor Castle

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 1:26 PM

LONDON (AP) — British police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle as it reviews security arrangements at the landmark where Queen Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic.

If granted, a restricted airspace order would prevent aircraft from flying up to 2,500 feet (762 meters) above and 1.5 nautical miles (around three kilometers) around the castle.

“This was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence, but was intended to further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe,” police said Sunday.

On Christmas Day, police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly was in possession of a crossbow at the castle. The Metropolitan Police said he had been kept in a hospital under the Mental Health Act.

