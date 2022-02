LONDON (AP) — UK investigation: Parties in Johnson’s Downing St. were ‘serious failure to observe’ standards expected of government.

Listen now to WTOP News

LONDON (AP) — UK investigation: Parties in Johnson’s Downing St. were ‘serious failure to observe’ standards expected of government.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.