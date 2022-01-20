CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Turkey's central bank ends…

Turkey’s central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even though economists say raising them is the way to tame soaring prices.

Erdogan has turned to unconventional measures to halt the depreciation of the Turkish lira instead of raising interest rates. The measures include a program that encourages people to keep their savings in lira through guarantees to compensate losses from the decline of the Turkish currency. Economists warn the system could put an extra burden on the treasury.

The lira, which lost around 45% of its value against the dollar last year, strengthened slightly against the U.S. currency following Thursday’s interest rate decision.

Inflation in Turkey surged 36% last month — reaching a 19-year high and leaving many in the country of nearly 84 million struggling to buy food and other basic goods.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up