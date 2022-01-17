CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Suspect flees into Hungary after shooting at Austrian troops

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 10:00 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police and anti-terrorism forces are searching for a suspected people smuggler who allegedly fired at Austrian soldiers after evading a border check on Monday.

According to Austria’s Ministry of Defense, a van broke through a border crossing in Eberau in the Austrian region of Burgenland near the Hungarian border on Monday morning, but was then stopped by Austrian soldiers.

One of the van’s passengers fled on foot into Hungary and fired shots at Austrian soldiers, but none were injured, police spokesman Helmut Marban told Austrian news agency APA.

Hungarian police and forces from Hungary’s Counter Terrorism Center continue to search for the suspect, whose nationality is unknown, near the Hungarian town of Szentpeterfa. Police in Vas County, Hungary, said the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Another suspected trafficker, a Moldovan, was apprehended at the scene, along with 12 migrants who have asked to receive asylum, Austrian police spokesman Marban said, adding that the van had Hungarian license plates.

“This incident today illustrates that the actions of traffickers and associated crime have reached new dimensions. I am glad that the deployed soldiers were unharmed in the exchange of fire,” Austrian Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner said.

