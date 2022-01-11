CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Europe News » Poland hits grim milestone…

Poland hits grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 3:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has become the latest European nation to reach the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Nearly a quarter of those deaths — some 24,000 — occurred in the most recent wave of infection that began in October, a period in which vaccines have been widely available in the European Union nation.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said early Tuesday that 493 deaths of people with COVID-19 had been registered in the past day, pushing the death toll to over 100,000.

The vast majority of the deaths are among people who have not been vaccinated. The vaccination rate in Poland is 55.8%.

Poland now joins Italy, the U.K, France and Germany as those European nations that have recorded 100,000 deaths.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Despite ‘extraordinary’ federal response, Log4J will haunt agencies for months to come

DISA to industry: Resellers, system integrators need not apply to provide cloud services

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up