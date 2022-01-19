CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Europe News » Nursing home fire kills…

Nursing home fire kills 5 in eastern Spain

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — A fire at a nursing home in eastern Spain killed five people, authorities said Wednesday.

Emergency services for the Valencia region said that another 11 people required hospital treatment.

Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 that were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia.

Authorities haven’t indicated the cause of the blaze.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up