Hot air balloon accident in Slovenia injures 4 people

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A hot air balloon mishap in Slovenia injured four people Saturday, police said.

The four were injured when they fell out of the balloon as it landed in strong wind, Grega Trcek from the Barje Balloon Center told Slovenia’s STA news agency.

Police are investigating what went wrong during the landing outside Ljubljana, the capital. The balloon was carrying six people, five of them Belgian citizens.

The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said in a statement.

In 2012, a hot air balloon accident in Slovenia killed six people and seriously injured several others.

Hot air ballooning is popular in the alpine nation.

