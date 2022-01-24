BERLIN (AP) — German police: Several people injured in incident of unspecified nature in the city of Heidelberg.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 24, 2022, 7:54 AM
BERLIN (AP) — German police: Several people injured in incident of unspecified nature in the city of Heidelberg.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.