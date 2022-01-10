CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalized in Italy

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 9:15 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Parliament president David Sassoli has been hospitalized in Italy due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday.

Roberto Cuillo said in a statement that Sassoli has in the hospital since Dec. 26 and all his activities have been canceled.

“This hospitalization was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” the statement added.

Sassoli, 65, suffered a severe case of pneumonia in September during a plenary session of the Parliament and had to be hospitalized. He returned to Italy to recover but had a relapse that kept him away from his duties for a while.

