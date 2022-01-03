CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Europe News » Cop couple overpower rowdy…

Cop couple overpower rowdy passenger on flight to Canada

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Two off-duty officers heading for a holiday in Canada together as a couple stepped up and helped restrain a fellow passenger who became rowdy on their flight last week, Austria’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the passenger started issuing threats about two hours into the flight “and thereby endangered the safety of the plane.”

After quietly reaching out to the plane’s crew, the officers overpowered the disruptive passenger and kept him under observation until the plane landed and they were able to hand him over to Canadian authorities.

In a statement, Lufthansa confirmed that the incident occurred on its Dec. 29 flight from Frankfurt to Toronto, and thanked the pair for their help.

The German carrier declined to provide further details citing data protection.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Defense secretary taking more authority for use of DC Guard

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

DHA opens small market facility network to standardize military hospitals

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up