Belgian passport now reads like Tintin cartoon book, sort of

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 7:01 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — If ever a Belgian was in need of a passport over the past century, it was intrepid cartoon journalist Tintin as he traveled the world looking to stamp out trouble.

Now, he will be traveling with every Belgian going overseas.

Belgium has updated its passports and from February onward, the plethora of Gothic and baroque buildings in its pages will make way for something for which nation is perhaps known even better — its cartoon characters.

Apart from Tintin, his famous moon rocket and the Moulinsart mansion of his friend Captain Haddock, the passport also includes the likes of the blue Smurfs and cowboy Lucky Luke.

Despite its cartoon book appearance, authorities say security has been improved, with security elements doubled to 48.

