Austrian parliament approves national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults effective Feb. 1

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 1:06 PM

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian parliament approves national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults effective Feb. 1.

