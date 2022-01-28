CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:52 AM

JAN. 21-27, 2022

From the unfolding crisis in Ukraine to a snowy Acropolis, beleaguered British PM Boris Johnson’s jog with his dog in central London and Africa’s soccer Cup of Nations, this photo gallery highlights some of the most captivating images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome-based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

