CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JAN. 14-20, 2022

From floods in Madagascar and Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia to Russians celebrating Epiphany by immersing themselves in water through holes cut in ice, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris Photographer Thibault Camus.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up