CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Europe News » United Kingdom offers 1…

United Kingdom offers 1 billion pounds of support to businesses hit hard by omicron, cancellations

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — United Kingdom offers 1 billion pounds of support to businesses hit hard by omicron, cancellations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

How 5 federal agencies are handling employee reentry in the new year — for now

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up