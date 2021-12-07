CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Europe News » UN court orders Azerbaijan,…

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the United Nations’ top court ordered Azerbaijan on Tuesday to protect all the prisoners it captured during the country’s war last year with neighboring Armenia, to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians and to punish vandalism of Armenian cultural heritage.

The orders came at an early stage of a pair of cases Armenia and Azerbaijan filed at the International Court of Justice that are linked to last year’s war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The court also ordered both sides to “refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

Judges planned to rule later Tuesday on Azerbaijan’s request for the court to order Armenia to halt the laying of landmines, to provide Azerbaijan with minefield maps to assist clearance efforts and to take measures to halt incitement by Armenian groups of racial hatred and violence against Azerbaijani citizens.

Both cases stem from simmering tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh that boiled over into a 2020 armed conflict that more than 6,600 people dead. The region is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

Rulings by the world court are final and legally binding. The court is expected to take years to issue final rulings in the two cases.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up